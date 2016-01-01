See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Robert Webb, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Robert Webb, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Robert Webb works at Clinica Santa Maria in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Santa Maria LLC
    2354 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 399-9161
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Robert Webb, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154412385
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Webb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Webb works at Clinica Santa Maria in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Robert Webb’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Robert Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Webb.

