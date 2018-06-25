See All Clinical Psychologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Robert Vitaletti, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Vitaletti, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Advanced Psychological Studies At Adelphi University.

Dr. Vitaletti works at Robert L. Vitaletti, Ph.D., Psychotherapy in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert L. Vitaletti, Ph.D., Psychotherapy
    1616 17th St Ste 567, Denver, CO 80202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 628-5425
    Monday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy
Behavior Management
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy
Individual Therapy
Life Coaching
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Separation Anxiety
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2018
    Now I know what really good therapy is. Dr. Vitaletti listens closely to what I tell him about my life past and present is able to make sense of it in ways I never thought possible. This is tremendously helpful. I felt better from the first session on. He is a real professional with the experience that counts. Thanks Dr.Bob!
    J.Davis in Denver, CO — Jun 25, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Vitaletti, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619191913
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institute Of Mental Health
    • Veterans Administration
    • Institute Of Advanced Psychological Studies At Adelphi University
    • ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Vitaletti, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitaletti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vitaletti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vitaletti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vitaletti works at Robert L. Vitaletti, Ph.D., Psychotherapy in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Vitaletti’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitaletti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitaletti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitaletti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitaletti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

