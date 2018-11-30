See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Puyallup, WA
Robert Vincent, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Robert Vincent, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Robert Vincent, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Puyallup, WA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Bella Oshry, LMFT
Bella Oshry, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    12515 Meridian E Ste 204, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 770-1693
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robert Vincent?

    Nov 30, 2018
    Robert is great at putting clients at ease. He is a great listener and truly cares about people’s well being. One of the things I like about Robert is his ability to provide realistic and helpful insights. As someone who has seen various therapists, Robert is hands down the best at what he does.
    Puyallup, WA — Nov 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Robert Vincent, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Robert Vincent, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robert Vincent to family and friends

    Robert Vincent's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robert Vincent

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robert Vincent, LMFT.

    About Robert Vincent, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932205283
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Vincent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Robert Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Vincent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Vincent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Vincent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Robert Vincent, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.