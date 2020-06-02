Dr. Robert Velin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Velin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Velin, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Missoula, MT.
Dr. Velin works at
Locations
Montana Neuropsychological Associates Pllc1622 South Ave W, Missoula, MT 59801 Directions (406) 543-9700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the privilege of having both my children receive help with Neurofeedback. My daughter struggled with ADHD and Asperger’s (Pathological Demand Avoidance) spectrum; my son has been struggling with severe seasonal disorder (SAD) and possibly long-term depression. The results have been spectacular! Both have had had no drug intervention; only neurofeedback. They have regained balance and can regulate emotions. The results have helped them both so much. I would say it has been a life-saver!
About Dr. Robert Velin, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1285685800
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velin works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Velin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velin.
