Robert Ussai, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4
Offers telehealth

Overview

Robert Ussai, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH. 

Robert Ussai works at Portage Path Behavioral Health in Akron, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Portage Path Behavioral Health-akron
    340 S Broadway St, Akron, OH 44308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 253-3100
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 20, 2021
    I would absolutely recommend Robert Ussai to anyone looking for assistance with medication management. He never rushed me through my appointments, listened to all of my concerns regarding new meds/side effects/etc, and always made sure to over-explain (good thing!) the reasoning for his recommendations. I felt totally comfortable talking to him about my issues right away. Bonus: He always responded to messages in less than 24 hours, which is extremely rare in this field! If I could give Robert 10 stars I would!
    Cassie — May 20, 2021
    Photo: Robert Ussai, PMHNP
    About Robert Ussai, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679922017
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Ussai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Ussai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Ussai works at Portage Path Behavioral Health in Akron, OH. View the full address on Robert Ussai’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Robert Ussai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Ussai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Ussai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Ussai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

