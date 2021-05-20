Robert Ussai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Ussai, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Robert Ussai, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH.
Robert Ussai works at
Portage Path Behavioral Health-akron340 S Broadway St, Akron, OH 44308 Directions (330) 253-3100
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would absolutely recommend Robert Ussai to anyone looking for assistance with medication management. He never rushed me through my appointments, listened to all of my concerns regarding new meds/side effects/etc, and always made sure to over-explain (good thing!) the reasoning for his recommendations. I felt totally comfortable talking to him about my issues right away. Bonus: He always responded to messages in less than 24 hours, which is extremely rare in this field! If I could give Robert 10 stars I would!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679922017
Robert Ussai accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Ussai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Ussai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Ussai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.