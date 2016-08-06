See All Chiropractors in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Robert Stein, DC

Chiropractic
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Stein, DC is a Chiropractor in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their fellowship with Academy Of Anti-Aging (A4m)

Dr. Stein works at Pines Family Chiropractic in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Chiropractic and Wellness Center
    9841 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 437-5414
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Diet Counseling
Exercise Counseling
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
Herniated Disc
Low Back Procedure
Lower Back Injuries
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck
Migraine
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Neck Pain Procedure
Nutritional Counseling
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Pain
Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy
Whiplash
X-Ray
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Stein, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255467460
    Education & Certifications

    • Academy Of Anti-Aging (A4m)
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Stein, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stein works at Pines Family Chiropractic in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Stein’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

