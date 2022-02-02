Dr. Robert Spruance, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spruance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Spruance, OD
Overview
Dr. Robert Spruance, OD is an Optometrist in Goodyear, AZ.
Dr. Spruance works at
Locations
-
1
Goodyear1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 223-1760Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Admar
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spruance?
Dr. Spruance was professional and knowledgeable with a great sense of humor. I thoroughly enjoyed having him as my examiner. I highly recommend him. Thank you, Dr. Spruance!
About Dr. Robert Spruance, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1043323082
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spruance has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spruance accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spruance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spruance works at
Dr. Spruance speaks Spanish.
196 patients have reviewed Dr. Spruance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spruance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spruance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spruance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.