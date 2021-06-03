Dr. Robert Solomon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Solomon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Solomon, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Corona, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
1101 California Ave Ste 100, Corona, CA 92881
Directions
(951) 272-1802
Monday9:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
I have been seeing Dr. Solomon for a few years. He is caring, kind, compassionate, and a good listener. His knowledge, expertise, and wisdom are absolutely top-notch. He is someone I trust and always feel safe with. I have seen him both in person and online, and both methods of delivery have been effective. As a result of seeing him regularly, I believe I have become healthier, more resilient, and more knowledgeable about how best to manage my life issues.
About Dr. Robert Solomon, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1235182510
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.