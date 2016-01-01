Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Simpson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Simpson, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Simpson works at
Locations
Patients First Northampton Medical Center PA2907 KERRY FOREST PKWY, Tallahassee, FL 32309 Directions (850) 668-3380
About Dr. Robert Simpson, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1447351846
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.