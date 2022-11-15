Dr. Robert Simeone, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simeone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Simeone, DC
Overview
Dr. Robert Simeone, DC is a Chiropractor in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE.
Locations
Dr. Robert V. Simeone, D.C.456 Arlene St, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (347) 363-6678
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is professional, compassionate, knowledgeable and considerate in every aspect of his treatment, which, for me, has been highly successful. These same qualities are reflected in the services of his staff. The level of concern for patients is most gratifying.
About Dr. Robert Simeone, DC
- Chiropractic
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1104040138
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simeone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simeone accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simeone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Simeone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simeone.
