Dr. Robert Sheppard, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sheppard, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kalamazoo, MI.
Dr. Sheppard works at
Locations
Child Family Psychological Services PC5340 Holiday Ter, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Directions (269) 743-0244
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was very easy to speak with and clearly knowledgeable about recent developments and newer understandings within his specialities. I felt very relaxed during our assessment process together, working with him was easy and comfortable; he was obviously aware of my neurodivergence and yet still treated me with the utmost respect, cordiality, and friendliness one hopes for in their care teams.
About Dr. Robert Sheppard, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1457333692
Dr. Sheppard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheppard accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheppard works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard.
