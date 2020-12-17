Dr. Robert Sanderson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sanderson, DC
Dr. Robert Sanderson, DC is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Sanderson works at
-
1
Physician Services Ipa LLC400 GATLIN AVE, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 888-9544
I found Dr. Sanderson online because of his high reviews, and I can see why he has them! You can tell he really cares. (That's a rarity nowadays with doctors I visit.) He listened to my concerns about NOT wanting the traditional physical adjustments, and exploring soft tissue treatment as well. His staff is also AWESOME. Everyone is so positive, caring, and accommodating. Five stars!
About Dr. Robert Sanderson, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1265987705
Dr. Sanderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanderson works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.