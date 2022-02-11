See All Psychologists in Johnson City, TN
Psychology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Robert Roth, PSY is a Psychologist in Johnson City, TN. 

Robert Roth works at Roth Neuropsychology & Behavioral Health Assoc. in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roth Neuropsychology & Behavioral Health Assoc.
    2333 Knob Creek Rd Ste 11, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 952-0500
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 11, 2022
    Dr. Roth did a great job diagnosing our daughter for ADD and ASD. He was compassionate, and very rare in the area to deal with an adult female ASD diagnosis. He listened to our input and more importantly listened to our daughter. Diagnosis was thorough. Only con was a significant delay in getting official written results, though he did a call where everything was explained shortly after evaluation. It's a tradeoff. Good with diagnosis, vs not good at timely response. Experiences with others in the area were unacceptable in terms of failing to correctly diagnose, but quicker with the useless reports. Bottom line, we'd see him again.
    Satisfied Tricities Dad — Feb 11, 2022
    
    
    About Robert Roth, PSY

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1992792519
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Roth, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Roth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Roth works at Roth Neuropsychology & Behavioral Health Assoc. in Johnson City, TN. View the full address on Robert Roth’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Robert Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Roth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

