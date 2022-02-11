Robert Roth, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Roth, PSY
Robert Roth, PSY is a Psychologist in Johnson City, TN.
Roth Neuropsychology & Behavioral Health Assoc.
2333 Knob Creek Rd Ste 11, Johnson City, TN 37604
(423) 952-0500
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
MultiPlan
Dr. Roth did a great job diagnosing our daughter for ADD and ASD. He was compassionate, and very rare in the area to deal with an adult female ASD diagnosis. He listened to our input and more importantly listened to our daughter. Diagnosis was thorough. Only con was a significant delay in getting official written results, though he did a call where everything was explained shortly after evaluation. It's a tradeoff. Good with diagnosis, vs not good at timely response. Experiences with others in the area were unacceptable in terms of failing to correctly diagnose, but quicker with the useless reports. Bottom line, we'd see him again.
Psychology
English
NPI: 1992792519
Average wait time: 16 – 30 minutes
Robert Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Robert Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
13 patients have reviewed Robert Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.