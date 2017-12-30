Robert Reitman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Reitman, LPCC
Overview
Robert Reitman, LPCC is a Counselor in North Olmsted, OH.
Locations
- 1 26777 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070 Directions (440) 716-2222
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thank Bob Reitman for helping me become the man I wanted to be. He is just as apt to give one a "kick in the butt" as a warm fuzzy hug and both serve a purpose. Bob helped me feel hopeful & at ease with his warm smile and the way he spoke with me making me feel that I was an individual and not just another case. He is an excellent communicator and seemed to sense if I wasn't understanding something he would rephrase it and make sure I got it. He did not talk at me but we had good exchanges.
About Robert Reitman, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1164598025
