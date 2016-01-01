Overview

Dr. Robert Rego, OD is an Optometrist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rego works at The Eye Associates in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.