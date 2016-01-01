Robert Reed, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Reed, MS
Overview
Robert Reed, MS is a Christian Counselor in Ogden, UT.
Locations
Grace & Peace Christian Counseling, Ogden, UT2909 Washington Blvd Ste 101, Ogden, UT 84401 Directions (888) 801-1556
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EMI Health
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Tricare
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
About Robert Reed, MS
- Christian Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- TARLETON STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Reed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Reed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.