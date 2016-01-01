See All Counselors in Ogden, UT
Robert Reed, MS

Christian Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Robert Reed, MS is a Christian Counselor in Ogden, UT. 

Robert Reed works at Grace & Peace Christian Counseling, Ogden, UT in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grace & Peace Christian Counseling, Ogden, UT
    2909 Washington Blvd Ste 101, Ogden, UT 84401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 801-1556
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EMI Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Tricare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Robert Reed, MS

    • Christian Counseling
    • English
    • 1215056247
    Education & Certifications

    • TARLETON STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

