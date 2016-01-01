Dr. Prescher Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Prescher Jr, OD
Overview
Dr. Robert Prescher Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Prescher Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Robert Prescher, OD & Associates115 Technology Dr, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 453-8409Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:30am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prescher Jr?
About Dr. Robert Prescher Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1093926727
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prescher Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prescher Jr works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prescher Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prescher Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prescher Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prescher Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.