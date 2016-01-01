See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Robert Prescher Jr, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Prescher Jr, OD

Optometry
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Prescher Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Irvine, CA. 

Dr. Prescher Jr works at Dr. Robert Prescher, OD & Associates in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephen Christensen, OD
Dr. Stephen Christensen, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Horvath, OD
Dr. Peter Horvath, OD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Robert Prescher, OD & Associates
    115 Technology Dr, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 453-8409
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Prescher Jr?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Prescher Jr, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Prescher Jr, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prescher Jr to family and friends

Dr. Prescher Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Prescher Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Prescher Jr, OD.

About Dr. Robert Prescher Jr, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093926727
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Prescher Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Prescher Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Prescher Jr works at Dr. Robert Prescher, OD & Associates in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Prescher Jr’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prescher Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prescher Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prescher Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prescher Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Robert Prescher Jr, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.