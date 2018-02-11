See All Nurse Practitioners in Fayetteville, NC
Robert Pennebaker, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC. 

Robert Pennebaker works at Cumberland Behavioral Care in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cumberland Behavioral Care
    518 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 491-1134
  2. 2
    Cumberland Behavioral Care
    2931 Breezewood Ave Ste 104, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 229-6275

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 11, 2018
    Mr. Pennebaker has treated my son for a year and a half and has gone above and beyond what was necessary. He has gotten to know my son and has helped my son reach his potential both socially, academically, and in his workplace. He has taken the time to call on the weekend when there was a need. We are thankful for Mr. Pennebaker in our son's life.
    About Robert Pennebaker, MSN

    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1609957505
    Education & Certifications

    • Cape Fear Vly Med Ctr
    • Fayetteville State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Pennebaker, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Pennebaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Pennebaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Pennebaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Pennebaker works at Cumberland Behavioral Care in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Robert Pennebaker’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Robert Pennebaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Pennebaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Pennebaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Pennebaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

