Robert Paul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Paul, PA
Offers telehealth
Robert Paul, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Mission Valley Office7525 Metropolitan Dr Ste 302, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (213) 623-2225
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
My visits were very good and my pain improved tremendously after being in Dr. Robert Paul’s care. Robert Paul left Snynovation, I can’t find where he is working at now. I would really like to be in his care again.
About Robert Paul, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972811412
Robert Paul accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
