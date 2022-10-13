See All Physicians Assistants in San Diego, CA
Robert Paul, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (15)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Robert Paul, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA. 

Robert Paul works at Synovation Medical Group in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Valley Office
    7525 Metropolitan Dr Ste 302, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 623-2225
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 13, 2022
    My visits were very good and my pain improved tremendously after being in Dr. Robert Paul’s care. Robert Paul left Snynovation, I can’t find where he is working at now. I would really like to be in his care again.
    Kathy Gearhart — Oct 13, 2022
    About Robert Paul, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972811412
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Paul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Paul works at Synovation Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Robert Paul’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Robert Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
