Robert Owens, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Robert Owens, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Collins, CO. 

Robert Owens works at Peak Clarity LLC in Fort Collins, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Clarity LLC
    2625 Redwing Rd Ste 110, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 897-5722
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 06, 2021
    I am not sure who the other reviewer is talking about but it is not the same person who has been treating me. Rob is great! He listens and offers medications but does not push them. I only see him every 3 months unless its an emergency and even then I can contact him directly. He offers weekends and evening appointments so I do not have to miss work. I can't recommend him enough.
    — Mar 06, 2021
    Photo: Robert Owens, MSN
    About Robert Owens, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1467803379
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Owens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Owens works at Peak Clarity LLC in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Robert Owens’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Robert Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

