Robert Owens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Owens, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robert Owens, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Collins, CO.
Robert Owens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peak Clarity LLC2625 Redwing Rd Ste 110, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (720) 897-5722
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Owens?
I am not sure who the other reviewer is talking about but it is not the same person who has been treating me. Rob is great! He listens and offers medications but does not push them. I only see him every 3 months unless its an emergency and even then I can contact him directly. He offers weekends and evening appointments so I do not have to miss work. I can't recommend him enough.
About Robert Owens, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467803379
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Owens works at
2 patients have reviewed Robert Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.