Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Otto, PHD
Dr. Robert Otto, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Otto works at
Locations
Spanish River Counseling Center2400 W Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 350-8789
Dr. Otto is a great listener and really connected with my boys. He was able to discern their needs and offer great counsel for them individually and for me as a parent to help them. I felt safe working with him and knew that he would help me find the answers I needed. Highly recommended! NOTE: Most of the negative reviews about him on this site are from people attacking him who never had him as a counselor and don't even know him personally. They simply don't like him because he is a Christian and what he stands for. He doesn't force Christianity on anyone. If you are really looking for hope and healing, Dr. Otto is a great person to turn to.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1851647671
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.
