Dr. Robert Otsuji, PHD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Robert Otsuji, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Otsuji, PHD is a Counselor in Mission, TX.
Dr. Otsuji works at

Locations
The Counseling Center P.A.1512 E Griffin Pkwy Ste 8, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 424-3433
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otsuji?
My family has been with him for 10 + years and we think he is awesome,he takes his time with you,he also does one on one as well as family time,he has helped out our family so much,I would definitely recommend to see him
About Dr. Robert Otsuji, PHD
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1083790166
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otsuji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otsuji accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otsuji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otsuji speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Otsuji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otsuji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otsuji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otsuji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.