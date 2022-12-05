Dr. Robert Oerzen Jr, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oerzen Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Oerzen Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. Robert Oerzen Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Floral Park, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 24836 Jericho Tpke, Floral Park, NY 11001 Directions (516) 352-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oerzen Jr?
I’ve been a runner for 30 years and regular visits to Dr. Oerzen have kept me healthy and injury-free. I really appreciate the time and attention Dr. Oerzen devotes to keeping me in peak shape. If you’re a physically active person, regular visits to a chiropractor like Dr. Oerzen is an essential part of optimizing your fitness. I’m very grateful for everything Dr. Bob has done for me!
About Dr. Robert Oerzen Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1922183813
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oerzen Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oerzen Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oerzen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oerzen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oerzen Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oerzen Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oerzen Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.