Dr. Robert Oerzen Jr, DC

Chiropractic
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Oerzen Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Floral Park, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    24836 Jericho Tpke, Floral Park, NY 11001 (516) 352-7111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 05, 2022
    I’ve been a runner for 30 years and regular visits to Dr. Oerzen have kept me healthy and injury-free. I really appreciate the time and attention Dr. Oerzen devotes to keeping me in peak shape. If you’re a physically active person, regular visits to a chiropractor like Dr. Oerzen is an essential part of optimizing your fitness. I’m very grateful for everything Dr. Bob has done for me!
    Rob Judge — Dec 05, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Oerzen Jr, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922183813
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Oerzen Jr, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oerzen Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oerzen Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oerzen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oerzen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oerzen Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oerzen Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oerzen Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

