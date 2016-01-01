Robert Obst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Obst, PSY
Overview
Robert Obst, PSY is a Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Robert Obst works at
Locations
Carol A. Harpe M.d. P.A.6065 Lake Forrest Dr Ste 190, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 399-9299
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Robert Obst, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1114072188
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Obst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Obst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Robert Obst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Obst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Obst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Obst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.