See All Nurse Practitioners in Seattle, WA
Robert Noonan, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Robert Noonan, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (19)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Robert Noonan, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA. 

Robert Noonan works at Ballard Psychiatric Services in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Julie Crantz, ARNP
Julie Crantz, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Astrid Sidler-Dever
Astrid Sidler-Dever
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Elizabeth Karkoski-Gardner, DNP
Dr. Elizabeth Karkoski-Gardner, DNP
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ballard Psychiatric Services
    1405 NW 85th St, Seattle, WA 98117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 452-6009

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robert Noonan?

    Aug 24, 2022
    I have been seeing Brian Noonan for years now, and he is a great provider. Very understanding and has a great memory. The video appointment options are also great. Super convenient. No different than being in person, in my opinion. Highly recommend Brian and this service!
    Michael R. — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Robert Noonan, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Robert Noonan, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robert Noonan to family and friends

    Robert Noonan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robert Noonan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robert Noonan, ARNP.

    About Robert Noonan, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275715120
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Noonan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Noonan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Noonan works at Ballard Psychiatric Services in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Robert Noonan’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Robert Noonan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Noonan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Noonan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Noonan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Robert Noonan, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.