Dr. R Benjamin Meade, OD
Overview
Dr. R Benjamin Meade, OD is an Optometrist in Asheville, NC.
Dr. Meade works at
Locations
Asheville Eye Associates8 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 518-2173Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
knowledgeable, kind and listened to my complaints
About Dr. R Benjamin Meade, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meade accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Meade. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.