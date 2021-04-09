Dr. Robert Matefy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matefy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Matefy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Matefy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bridgeport, CT.
Dr. Matefy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychological Associates LLC2157 North Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matefy?
Dr. Mattefy is a wise, supportive therapist. He is gentle but insightful in his approach and has been an essential resource for me as I've traveled a path through depression.
About Dr. Robert Matefy, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1225173131
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matefy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matefy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matefy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matefy works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Matefy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matefy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matefy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matefy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.