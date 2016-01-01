See All Dermatologists in Norfolk, VA
Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Robert Masters, NP is a Dermatologist in Norfolk, VA. 

Robert Masters works at Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA and Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    5630 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 455-5009
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    12695 Mcmanus Blvd, Newport News, VA 23602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 369-0439
  3. 3
    Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    1035 Champions Way, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 925-1860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    About Robert Masters, NP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164402996
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Colorado State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Masters, NP is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Robert Masters is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Robert Masters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Masters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office for more information.

    Robert Masters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Masters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Masters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

