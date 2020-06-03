See All Counselors in Stockbridge, GA
Robert Marchant, LPC

Counseling
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Robert Marchant, LPC is a Counselor in Stockbridge, GA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    120 Mlk SR Heritage Trl Ste 105, Stockbridge, GA 30281 (770) 464-6033
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 03, 2020
    I found Mr. Marchant very capable and very professional. He is calm, listens very well, gives you several angels in which to consider your situation. He is very knowledgeable and he challenges you to deal with yourself while guiding you to your best self. I would say that he is about time management but I would not go so far as to say he gets angry, (in regard to a prior review) my opinion is common courtesy is expected and respect is a must for both parties! Mr. Marchant is a great person to speak with if you are choosing a professional therapist to speak with. June 2020
    whytcoco — Jun 03, 2020
    Photo: Robert Marchant, LPC
    About Robert Marchant, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952316762
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Marchant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Marchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Robert Marchant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Marchant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Marchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Marchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

