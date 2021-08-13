See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Valencia, CA
Robert Magid, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (5)
Overview

Robert Magid, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Valencia, CA. 

Robert Magid works at Robert W Magid Mamft Inc in Valencia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert W Magid Mamft Inc
    25751 McBean Pkwy Ste 310-1A, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 296-7759
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 13, 2021
    Our family really love’s Mr. Magid and his approach. He works great with teens and adults. No nonsense, just tools and a clear it plan to work on.
    — Aug 13, 2021
    About Robert Magid, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467654228
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Magid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Magid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Magid works at Robert W Magid Mamft Inc in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Robert Magid’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Robert Magid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Magid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Magid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Magid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

