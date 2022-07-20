Robert Lynn, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Lynn, APN
Overview
Robert Lynn, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Freedom Family Medical5546 Camino Al Norte Ste 2-362, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Directions (702) 217-0820
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lynn has been my doctor for a few years now. He is the best doctor I've ever had. He is their when you need him and helps you in anyway he can. I'm hoping to have him for many years to come.
About Robert Lynn, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275516015
Frequently Asked Questions
