Robert Louzan, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Louzan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Louzan, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robert Louzan, LMHC is a Counselor in Pembroke, MA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2 Columbia Rd Ste 8, Pembroke, MA 02359 Directions (781) 826-7940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Louzan?
I have had the fortune of being Bob's patient for a little over a year now. Bob is an incredible mental health counselor and was the key that saved our marriage. I was a bit hesitant to see Bob at first, since I had a terrible belief that men shouldn't seek therapy, which I learned not to believe everything I think. Bob is a great listener and is so skilled at providing tools to help us as we navigate life. I am so much happier than I was a year ago and my wife is as well. I still see Bob regularly and we go to couples therapy once every six weeks for a check-in. I am so grateful for Bob and his extraordinary guidance.
About Robert Louzan, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1710906151
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Louzan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Louzan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Louzan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Robert Louzan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Louzan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Louzan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Louzan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.