Dr. Robert Logan, DC

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Logan, DC is a Chiropractor in Modesto, CA. They graduated from 1990.

Dr. Logan works at Logan Sports Chiropractic in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Robert R Logan
    1367 Standiford Ave Ste C, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 572-4277
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Injuries
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Back Injuries
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 03, 2019
I came to Dr. Logan for sciatic nerve problems early last month. Needless to say, I am quite impressed with him! My condition got better each day, and I am practically pain-free after a few weeks. He even sets up affordable payment plans. I was charged $40 for my initial appointment, and was charged $5 less for each subsequent appointment.
Jeremy in Modesto, CA — Mar 03, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Logan, DC
About Dr. Robert Logan, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1235298019
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • 1990
Undergraduate School
  • 1986
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Logan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Logan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Logan works at Logan Sports Chiropractic in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Logan’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

