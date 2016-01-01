Dr. Levit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Levit, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Levit, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Gatos, CA.
Dr. Levit works at
Locations
Robert S Levit Ph D20 S Santa Cruz Ave Ste 315, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Directions (408) 993-3840
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Levit, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770960403
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Levit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.