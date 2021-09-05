Robert Leuropa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Leuropa, CH
Overview
Robert Leuropa, CH is a Chiropractor in Cranston, RI.
Robert Leuropa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spinetech1528 Cranston St, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 942-1633
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Leuropa?
Excellent. This guy is the best. He got me better when no one else could. This is the busiest doctor in Cranston for a reason. Simply the best. Amazing staff. Everyone feels like family there.
About Robert Leuropa, CH
- Chiropractic
- English, Italian
- 1417152141
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Leuropa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Leuropa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Leuropa works at
Robert Leuropa speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Robert Leuropa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Leuropa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Leuropa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Leuropa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.