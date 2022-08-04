See All Chiropractors in Lafayette, LA
Overview

Robert Lejeune, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Lafayette, LA. 

Robert Lejeune works at Dr. Robert LeJeune Chiropractor in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Robert LeJeune Chiropractor
    610 Guilbeau Rd Ste A, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 221-0902

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritic Rehabilitation
Cervical Decompression Therapy
Diagnostic Imaging
Arthritic Rehabilitation
Cervical Decompression Therapy
Diagnostic Imaging

Arthritic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Functional Orthotic Chevron Icon
Intersegmental Traction Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Myotherapy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sacrospinous Ligament Fixation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Massage Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Stroke Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 373 ratings
    Patient Ratings (373)
    5 Star
    (354)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Robert Lejeune, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417945411
