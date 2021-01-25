Dr. Robert Leib, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Leib, DC
Dr. Robert Leib, DC is a Chiropractor in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Rosemont Chiropractic397 Little Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 300-0009
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr. Lieb for many years now. He is so good at what he does. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Robert Leib, DC
- Chiropractic
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1104992452
- LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Leib has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leib accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Leib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leib.
