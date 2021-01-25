See All Chiropractors in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Robert Leib, DC

Chiropractic
5 (190)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Robert Leib, DC is a Chiropractor in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Leib works at Rosemont Chiropractic in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rosemont Chiropractic
    397 Little Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 (757) 300-0009

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Muscle Strain
Accidental Injuries
Active Release Technique
Abdominal Muscle Strain
Accidental Injuries
Active Release Technique
Acute Pain
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Arthritic Rehabilitation
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Back Sprain
Back Strain
Car Accident Injuries
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Disability Evaluation
Exercise Counseling
Foot Conditions
Foot Pain
Graston Technique®
Intersegmental Traction
Kinesio® Taping
Laser Office Procedure
Low Back Pain
Low Back Procedure
Lower Back Injuries
Lower Back Muscle Strain
Lower Back Sprain
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Neck Pain Procedure
Neck Soft Tissue Trauma
Occupational Disorders
Occupational Injuries
Pediatric Hip Disorders
Pulled Muscles
Range of Motion Testing
Rehabilitation Therapy
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Soft Tissue Massage
Stiffness
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia
Therapeutic Massage
Trigger Point Therapy
Whiplash
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 190 ratings
    Patient Ratings (190)
    5 Star
    (182)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. Lieb for many years now. He is so good at what he does. I would recommend him to everyone.
    Madeline — Jan 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Leib, DC

    Chiropractic
    33 years of experience
    English
    1104992452
    LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Dr. Robert Leib, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leib is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Leib has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leib accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Leib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Leib works at Rosemont Chiropractic in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Leib's profile.

    190 patients have reviewed Dr. Leib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

