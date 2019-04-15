See All Clinical Psychologists in Cocoa Beach, FL
Robert Lehton, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Robert Lehton, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Cocoa Beach, FL. 

Robert Lehton works at Dr Robert Lehton in Cocoa Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family and Pediatric Clinic
    3000 N Atlantic Ave Ste 102, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 784-5367
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 15, 2019
    I have been in Dr. Lehton's care for 10+ years. In Brevard County, I spoke with people who repeatedly praised his reputation as a selfless doctor, pastor, author & citizen who lived loving-kindness! Often life's direction becomes camouflaged by the ravages of circumstance & suffering. Dr. Lehton teaches as he walks the extra mile with students longing to re- discover their road. He gives his students wisdom to change their thoughts & the power born from believing"Thy will be done on earth."
    — Apr 15, 2019
    Photo: Robert Lehton, PSY
    About Robert Lehton, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144341124
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Lehton, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Lehton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Lehton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Lehton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Lehton works at Dr Robert Lehton in Cocoa Beach, FL. View the full address on Robert Lehton’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Robert Lehton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Lehton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Lehton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Lehton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

