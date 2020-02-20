Dr. Lavoie accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Lavoie, OD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lavoie, OD is an Optometrist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Lavoie works at
Locations
Precision Eye Center8000 Paseo del Norte NE Bldg E, Albuquerque, NM 87122 Directions (505) 291-1711
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lavoie excellent, listened and communicated clearly. Staff very competent and friendly. Very good selection of eyeglass frames.
About Dr. Robert Lavoie, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1992797708
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavoie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavoie works at
Dr. Lavoie speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavoie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavoie.
