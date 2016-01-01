Dr. Robert Laidlaw, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laidlaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Laidlaw, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Laidlaw, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Grand Forks, ND.
Dr. Laidlaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laidlaw Psychological Services Plc.3301 30th Ave S Ste 101, Grand Forks, ND 58201 Directions (701) 780-9700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laidlaw?
About Dr. Robert Laidlaw, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1629031166
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laidlaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laidlaw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laidlaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laidlaw works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Laidlaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laidlaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laidlaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laidlaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.