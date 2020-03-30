Dr. Kruger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kruger, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kruger, PHD is a Psychologist in Westport, CT.
Locations
Temenos Institute Inc29 E Main St, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 227-2161
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kruger is the best as he was able to diagnose all three of my children with ADHD and dyslexia. I highly recommend him as he is knowledgeable, kind and looking out for the child’s interest not his own. We are so thankful that he was referred to us and that is why we highly recommend him for academic testing. He was amazing in IEP meetings to fight for what children are entitled to and that is an appropriate and fair education! I give him 10 stars!
About Dr. Robert Kruger, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1649497397
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.