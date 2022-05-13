See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Longmont, CO
Dr. Robert Krone, OD

Optometry
5 (68)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Krone, OD is an Optometrist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Optometry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Longmont United Hospital.

Dr. Krone works at Champaign Dental Group in Longmont, CO with other offices in Boulder, CO and Lafayette, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado - Longmont
    1400 DRY CREEK DR, Longmont, CO 80503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 772-3300
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado - Boulder
    3000 Center Green Dr Ste 215, Boulder, CO 80301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 772-3300
  3. 3
    Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado
    300 Exempla Cir Ste 120, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 772-3300
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Longmont United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Treatment frequency



Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Robert Krone, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841253853
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
