Robert Krause, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing
Overview

Robert Krause, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse in New Haven, CT. 

Robert Krause works at Revive Wellness Center in New Haven, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Revive Wellness Center
    867 Whalley Ave, New Haven, CT 06515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 606-2395
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 19, 2022
    I was a patient of Robert Krause for several years before moving to Florida. I was young and very stubborn at the time so when he would tell me hard truths I didn’t want to face I wouldn’t listen but I wish I could still see him. He’s not your typical doctor who only knows what they teach in medical school he has such a wide variety of knowledge in all areas and sees things from all angles. I’ve seen so many great psychologist but he stands out as number one I wish I could see him now that I’ve matured a bit and realize everything he ever said to me was 100% accurate. Thank you doctor K
    Robert McGowan — Jul 19, 2022
    About Robert Krause, APRN

    • Psychiatric Nursing
    • English
    • 1811911795
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Krause has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Krause works at Revive Wellness Center in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Robert Krause’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Robert Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Krause.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Krause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Krause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

