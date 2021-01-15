See All Psychiatrists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP

Psychiatry
3 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of Washington.

Dr. Kopec works at Puget Mental Care in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Puget Mental Care
    5702 N 26th St Ste 1A, Tacoma, WA 98407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 503-6761

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • LifeWise

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kopec?

    Jan 15, 2021
    Tele-medicine was not working. Most Dr.'s are months out for an appointment. Kopec was the ONLY ARNP willing to see my daughter immediately, face to face (fully masked and distanced) at his office. His office staff is wonderful. He took the time to ask many questions, make eye contact, watch body language, fully listen, diagnose, consult, and follow-up. Kopec has the experience, knowledge, and work ethic to find what is wrong and work hard to find the best medications and solutions. He is also willing to change based on new evidence. We are very pleased and highly recommend him.
    — Jan 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kopec to family and friends

    Dr. Kopec's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kopec

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP.

    About Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053746867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kopec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kopec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopec. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.