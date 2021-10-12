Dr. Koliner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Koliner, DC
Overview
Dr. Robert Koliner, DC is a Chiropractor in Ann Arbor, MI.
Locations
Sacred Healing Therapeutic Services LLC210 Little Lake Dr Ste 7, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 761-5908
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Rob when my back was almost untouchable, and he has done amazing work to restore flexibility and balance back into me. He's not only extremely good at what he does, he's an excellent listener and is exceptionally kind. I couldn't be more satisfied by the treatment and care I have received, and recommend him to all my friends and family!
About Dr. Robert Koliner, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Koliner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koliner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.