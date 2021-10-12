See All Chiropractors in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Robert Koliner, DC

Dr. Robert Koliner, DC

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Overview

Dr. Robert Koliner, DC is a Chiropractor in Ann Arbor, MI. 

Dr. Koliner works at Sacred Healing Therapeutic Services LLC in Ann Arbor, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sacred Healing Therapeutic Services LLC
    210 Little Lake Dr Ste 7, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 761-5908

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Oct 12, 2021
I went to see Dr. Rob when my back was almost untouchable, and he has done amazing work to restore flexibility and balance back into me. He's not only extremely good at what he does, he's an excellent listener and is exceptionally kind. I couldn't be more satisfied by the treatment and care I have received, and recommend him to all my friends and family!
Mark H — Oct 12, 2021
Photo: Dr. Robert Koliner, DC
About Dr. Robert Koliner, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1689730699
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Koliner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Koliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Koliner works at Sacred Healing Therapeutic Services LLC in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Koliner’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Koliner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koliner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

