Dr. Killingbeck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Killingbeck, DC
Dr. Robert Killingbeck, DC is a Chiropractor in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Killingbeck works at
Linwood Chiropractic, 5023 E 56th St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Unlike previous Chiropractors I've been to, he actually X-rayed my back to make sure what the issue is, and in addition to adjusting it (which helped some), he taught me stretching excercises to help my back, strengthen the weak areas and keep it in place. That helped immensly and I can feel the pain (which was immobilizing for certain movements) is almost gone now. He knows what he's about, and he's super friendly.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Killingbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killingbeck.
