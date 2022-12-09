See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Marrero, LA
Dr. Robert Kelly, OD

Optometry
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Kelly, OD is an Optometrist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Optometry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Kelly works at Ochsner Medical Center in Marrero, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Medical Center
    4225 Lapalco Blvd Fl 1, Marrero, LA 70072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 371-9380
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Treatment
Astigmatism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Kelly has been my Optometrist for over 10 years. He is a trusted member of my Ochsner Healthcare team. I am always impressed by his professionalism and attention to details when treating my unique vision challenges. During my most recent visit he suggested a change to my contact lens prescriptions allowing me to divest from reading glasses altogether. I would recommend him wholeheartedly to anyone looking eyecare. Thank you Dr. Kelly.
    Kevin MIllet — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Kelly, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811900756
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Paris Island Marine
    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Optometry
