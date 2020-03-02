Robert Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Kaufman
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robert Kaufman is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5340 El Paso Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 778-9811
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Kaufman?
Nice courteous staff Clean office No appointment, quick easy visit
About Robert Kaufman
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174574537
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Kaufman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Robert Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.