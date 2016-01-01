Overview

Dr. Robert Kassoff, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Hofstra University, Uniondale, Ny.



Dr. Kassoff works at Bellmore Family Practice in Bellmore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.