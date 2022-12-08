Robert Johansen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Johansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Johansen, PA-C
Robert Johansen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tonasket, WA. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with North Valley Hospital.
Mobile Medicine15 W 5th St # 1675, Tonasket, WA 98855 Directions (509) 322-0311
- North Valley Hospital
We’re impressed with Roberts professionalism and friendly attitude. We picked up some helpful information and advice for both of us.
- University of Washington
- Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee Wa
Robert Johansen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Johansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Robert Johansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Johansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Johansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Johansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.